Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 313.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,142 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 1.7%

HWM opened at $268.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $259.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.15. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.45 and a twelve month high of $290.63.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is 11.14%.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $287.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on HWM

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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