Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 10,257 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 10,257 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.7% of Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $23,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 39,861 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40,708 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4,891.6% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $169,426,000 after purchasing an additional 440,296 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $274.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.11. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.75 and a fifty-two week high of $287.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.26 billion, a PE ratio of 103.75, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company's revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 27,109 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,454,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,267,357 shares in the company, valued at $348,523,175. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total transaction of $1,536,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 129,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,550,742.26. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,352 shares of company stock worth $59,173,070. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $292.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

More Advanced Micro Devices News

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Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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