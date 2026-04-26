Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 759 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,997 shares of the social networking company's stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.4% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 43,489 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $28,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,253 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,005 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Forteris Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,086,000. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $1,144.00 to $1,015.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $930.00 to $910.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $800.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $837.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:META opened at $675.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $520.26 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $628.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $649.62.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The business had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.02 EPS. Meta Platforms's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 56,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.70, for a total value of $36,471,323.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.24, for a total value of $5,106,100.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 2,841 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,793,352.84. This trade represents a 74.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 166,117 shares of company stock worth $106,367,778 in the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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