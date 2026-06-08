Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,556,359 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,624,489 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.71% of Qualcomm worth $1,292,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,591,056,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 141.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,069,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,931,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,924 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 36.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,090,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 120.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $502,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,306 shares of company stock worth $3,435,583. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualcomm has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $181.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Qualcomm stock opened at $215.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $259.92. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $176.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.38. The firm has a market cap of $227.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Qualcomm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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