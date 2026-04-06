Quilter Plc Decreases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Quilter Plc cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566,259 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 36,763 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 2.9% of Quilter Plc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Quilter Plc's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $172,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get TSM alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 793 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the third quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Dbs Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $391.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of TSM stock opened at $338.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.16 and a 200-day moving average of $315.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $390.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%.The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup reiterated a Buy on TSM and raised its price target (to NT$2,800), citing TSMC’s strong positioning to benefit from accelerating AI demand — a clear analyst vote of confidence that supports upside expectations. Citigroup Buy and PT Raise

Citigroup reiterated a Buy on TSM and raised its price target (to NT$2,800), citing TSMC’s strong positioning to benefit from accelerating AI demand — a clear analyst vote of confidence that supports upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Institutional commentary (Magellan Global Fund) highlighted robust demand as a reason TSMC rallied, reinforcing momentum narratives around secular AI-driven revenue growth. Magellan Investor Letter

Institutional commentary (Magellan Global Fund) highlighted robust demand as a reason TSMC rallied, reinforcing momentum narratives around secular AI-driven revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Tokyo/Kumamoto approval and filings show TSMC will start 3nm wafer production at a second Japan fab in 2028 — expands geographic manufacturing footprint and capacity for advanced nodes used by AI/data-center customers. This supports longer-term revenue and customer diversification. 3nm Japan Factory

Tokyo/Kumamoto approval and filings show TSMC will start 3nm wafer production at a second Japan fab in 2028 — expands geographic manufacturing footprint and capacity for advanced nodes used by AI/data-center customers. This supports longer-term revenue and customer diversification. Positive Sentiment: Recent insider activity (notable director trade) signals management-level confidence and can be viewed as supportive by investors. Insider Trade

Recent insider activity (notable director trade) signals management-level confidence and can be viewed as supportive by investors. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming company data are near-term catalysts: TSMC will report March revenue (April 10) and Q1 results (April 16). These releases could confirm whether AI demand is translating into sustained, capacity-constrained growth or if momentum is plateauing. Expect volatility around these dates. April 10 / April 16 Catalysts

Upcoming company data are near-term catalysts: TSMC will report March revenue (April 10) and Q1 results (April 16). These releases could confirm whether AI demand is translating into sustained, capacity-constrained growth or if momentum is plateauing. Expect volatility around these dates. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options volume has been reported, indicating higher speculative/hedging activity that can amplify intraday moves but doesn’t change fundamentals. Options Volume

Unusually large options volume has been reported, indicating higher speculative/hedging activity that can amplify intraday moves but doesn’t change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: TSMC’s aggressive global fab expansion raises costs; analysts question whether FY26 margin targets are achievable as overseas production is more expensive — pressure on near-term margins could weigh on the stock if growth doesn’t offset spend. Margin & Expansion Costs

TSMC’s aggressive global fab expansion raises costs; analysts question whether FY26 margin targets are achievable as overseas production is more expensive — pressure on near-term margins could weigh on the stock if growth doesn’t offset spend. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical/supply-chain risks (regional tensions, Iran-related worries, Arizona expansion and capacity bottlenecks) could disrupt production or raise costs, introducing downside risk despite strong demand. Geopolitical & Supply Risks

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't on the list.

While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here