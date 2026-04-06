Rathbones Group PLC Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018,629 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 77,053 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.0% of Rathbones Group PLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $309,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 793 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the third quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $391.43.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE TSM opened at $338.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $390.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $349.16 and a 200-day moving average of $315.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 28.36%.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup reiterated a Buy on TSM and raised its price target (to NT$2,800), citing TSMC’s strong positioning to benefit from accelerating AI demand — a clear analyst vote of confidence that supports upside expectations. Citigroup Buy and PT Raise

Citigroup reiterated a Buy on TSM and raised its price target (to NT$2,800), citing TSMC’s strong positioning to benefit from accelerating AI demand — a clear analyst vote of confidence that supports upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Institutional commentary (Magellan Global Fund) highlighted robust demand as a reason TSMC rallied, reinforcing momentum narratives around secular AI-driven revenue growth. Magellan Investor Letter

Institutional commentary (Magellan Global Fund) highlighted robust demand as a reason TSMC rallied, reinforcing momentum narratives around secular AI-driven revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Tokyo/Kumamoto approval and filings show TSMC will start 3nm wafer production at a second Japan fab in 2028 — expands geographic manufacturing footprint and capacity for advanced nodes used by AI/data-center customers. This supports longer-term revenue and customer diversification. 3nm Japan Factory

Tokyo/Kumamoto approval and filings show TSMC will start 3nm wafer production at a second Japan fab in 2028 — expands geographic manufacturing footprint and capacity for advanced nodes used by AI/data-center customers. This supports longer-term revenue and customer diversification. Positive Sentiment: Recent insider activity (notable director trade) signals management-level confidence and can be viewed as supportive by investors. Insider Trade

Recent insider activity (notable director trade) signals management-level confidence and can be viewed as supportive by investors. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming company data are near-term catalysts: TSMC will report March revenue (April 10) and Q1 results (April 16). These releases could confirm whether AI demand is translating into sustained, capacity-constrained growth or if momentum is plateauing. Expect volatility around these dates. April 10 / April 16 Catalysts

Upcoming company data are near-term catalysts: TSMC will report March revenue (April 10) and Q1 results (April 16). These releases could confirm whether AI demand is translating into sustained, capacity-constrained growth or if momentum is plateauing. Expect volatility around these dates. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options volume has been reported, indicating higher speculative/hedging activity that can amplify intraday moves but doesn’t change fundamentals. Options Volume

Unusually large options volume has been reported, indicating higher speculative/hedging activity that can amplify intraday moves but doesn’t change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: TSMC’s aggressive global fab expansion raises costs; analysts question whether FY26 margin targets are achievable as overseas production is more expensive — pressure on near-term margins could weigh on the stock if growth doesn’t offset spend. Margin & Expansion Costs

TSMC’s aggressive global fab expansion raises costs; analysts question whether FY26 margin targets are achievable as overseas production is more expensive — pressure on near-term margins could weigh on the stock if growth doesn’t offset spend. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical/supply-chain risks (regional tensions, Iran-related worries, Arizona expansion and capacity bottlenecks) could disrupt production or raise costs, introducing downside risk despite strong demand. Geopolitical & Supply Risks

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This represents a 12.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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