Reinhart Partners LLC. Lowers Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Reinhart Partners LLC. cut its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN - Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,694 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 21,871 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.07% of Allison Transmission worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 107.0% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 296 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 536.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Allison Transmission Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.01 and a 12-month high of $137.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $121.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.47. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 14.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Allison Transmission's payout ratio is 18.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric C. Scroggins sold 1,313 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $150,207.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,019,617.60. The trade was a 6.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,270 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,053 shares in the company, valued at $131,625. This trade represents a 68.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Allison Transmission from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $120.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALSN

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company's products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison's core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN - Free Report).

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