RMR Wealth Builders Acquires 1,622 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,003 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.5% of RMR Wealth Builders' portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. RMR Wealth Builders' holdings in Tesla were worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tesla by 132.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,738,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 38.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,851,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,550 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 788.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,226,536 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $551,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,437 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $376.30 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $385.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 345.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $259.63 and a 12 month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $398.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,166,913.80. This represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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