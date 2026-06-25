Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 18,581 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,409 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $12,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the company's stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM opened at $275.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $258.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.45 and a 12-month high of $290.63.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is 11.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $271.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $287.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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