Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,884 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 54,037 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Intuit worth $310,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC increased its position in Intuit by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 377 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $280.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.01 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $357.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.65 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,812.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,554.36. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $519.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Intuit from $463.00 to $315.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $514.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTU

More Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some analysts still view Intuit as undervalued after its sharp recent pullback, with Zacks and other commentators pointing to the company’s AI-driven growth potential, improved fiscal 2026 guidance, and a discounted valuation versus peers.

Some analysts still view Intuit as undervalued after its sharp recent pullback, with Zacks and other commentators pointing to the company’s AI-driven growth potential, improved fiscal 2026 guidance, and a discounted valuation versus peers. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also argues that the market may be missing a more attractive growth engine inside Intuit, suggesting its long-term business mix could evolve beyond do-it-yourself tax preparation. Article Title

Recent commentary also argues that the market may be missing a more attractive growth engine inside Intuit, suggesting its long-term business mix could evolve beyond do-it-yourself tax preparation. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs downgraded Intuit to Sell, arguing AI could hurt TurboTax revenue over time and pressure the company’s growth outlook. Article Title

Goldman Sachs downgraded Intuit to Sell, arguing AI could hurt TurboTax revenue over time and pressure the company’s growth outlook. Negative Sentiment: Two shareholder-law investigations were announced, creating additional overhang and reinforcing investor concern that the stock’s recent decline may attract further legal claims. Article Title Article Title

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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