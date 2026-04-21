SageGuard Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

SageGuard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 27,109 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,454,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,267,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at $348,523,175. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 273,352 shares of company stock valued at $59,173,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $292.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $274.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.75 and a twelve month high of $287.61. The stock has a market cap of $448.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company's fifty day moving average is $213.79 and its 200 day moving average is $222.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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