Savant Capital LLC Sells 31,037 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Savant Capital LLC decreased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,610 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,037 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 25.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company's stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $567,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 19.8% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company's stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Vertiv by 49.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,239 shares of the company's stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on VRT shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $330.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $332.11 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $379.93. The firm has a market cap of $127.57 billion, a PE ratio of 83.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.36.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total transaction of $18,974,904.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,585. This represents a 82.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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