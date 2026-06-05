Savant Capital LLC Sells 93,440 Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 89.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,653 shares of the company's stock after selling 93,440 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,899,000 after buying an additional 119,832 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 174,199 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,588,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 145,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 29,635 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,975,916.90. This trade represents a 18.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Joyce sold 2,384 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $166,236.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,031,794.81. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,736 shares of company stock valued at $954,694. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $72.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.73. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.29 and a 52 week high of $74.72.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. HF Sinclair's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of HF Sinclair to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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