SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Makes New $7.71 Million Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $7,710,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 4.5% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $217.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $267.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.26. The company has a market capitalization of $354.60 billion, a PE ratio of 82.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at $62,679,337.38. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,550,742.26. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 239,392 shares of company stock worth $50,016,383 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $310.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $290.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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