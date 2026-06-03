Service Corporation International $SCI Shares Sold by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas trimmed its position in shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI - Free Report) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,363 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,097 shares during the period. BNP Paribas' holdings in Service Corporation International were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Service Corporation International during the 4th quarter worth $2,339,000. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Corporation International during the 3rd quarter worth $6,996,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Service Corporation International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 381,200 shares of the company's stock worth $31,723,000 after acquiring an additional 29,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Service Corporation International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,451,153 shares of the company's stock worth $269,128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Corporation International during the 3rd quarter worth $832,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Service Corporation International from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Service Corporation International from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Service Corporation International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Service Corporation International from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Service Corporation International from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $95.00.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 7,700 shares of Service Corporation International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $614,999.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,349.56. This trade represents a 21.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Corporation International Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE SCI opened at $71.01 on Wednesday. Service Corporation International has a one year low of $70.90 and a one year high of $88.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The business had revenue of $544.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Service Corporation International will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Corporation International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Service Corporation International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Service Corporation International's payout ratio is 35.88%.

Service Corporation International Company Profile

Service Corporation International NYSE: SCI is a leading provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services in North America. Through its network of funeral homes, cemeteries, memorial parks and crematoria, the company offers a broad array of end-of-life services, including traditional funeral ceremonies, memorialization, burial and cremation. In addition to core services, SCI provides grief counseling, pre-need planning and merchandise such as caskets, vaults, urns and memorialization products.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Service Corporation International operates more than 1,900 funeral homes, over 450 cemeteries and 40 combination facilities across the United States and Canada.

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