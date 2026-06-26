SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 18,920 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,441 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,920 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.14% of Hasbro worth $17,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth $335,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 438,139 shares of the company's stock worth $36,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,481 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company's stock.

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Hasbro News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAS opened at $84.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company's 50 day moving average is $89.75 and its 200-day moving average is $90.42. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $106.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 174.64% and a negative net margin of 4.62%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Hasbro's payout ratio is -168.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hasbro from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Hasbro from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hasbro from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $113.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HAS

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

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