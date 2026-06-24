SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 88,404 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 106.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,559 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 88,404 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $39,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $318.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $287.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $275.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.45 and a 1 year high of $290.63. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $258.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. Howmet Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is 11.14%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also

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