Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,234 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings in Snowflake were worth $31,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Snowflake alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 4,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 135 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $285.00 to $220.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $242.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $141.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.30 and a twelve month high of $280.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.51.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 28.43%.The company's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total transaction of $8,818,714.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,297,044.84. This represents a 62.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.91, for a total value of $17,691,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,903,703.39. This represents a 66.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 394,313 shares of company stock valued at $67,477,780. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: OpenAI’s GPT‑5.5 is now available on Snowflake’s Cortex AI platform, strengthening Snowflake’s positioning as an AI execution platform and increasing potential Cortex usage/monetization. Read More.

OpenAI’s GPT‑5.5 is now available on Snowflake’s Cortex AI platform, strengthening Snowflake’s positioning as an AI execution platform and increasing potential Cortex usage/monetization. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Appian announced a partnership to use Snowflake for more structured, controllable AI agents — a sales/enterprise use‑case that can drive platform adoption among process‑automation customers. Read More.

Appian announced a partnership to use Snowflake for more structured, controllable AI agents — a sales/enterprise use‑case that can drive platform adoption among process‑automation customers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: OneTrust will embed consent signals into Snowflake Data Clean Rooms, lowering privacy/friction barriers for multi‑party data collaboration and potentially expanding enterprise demand for Snowflake’s data collaboration products. Read More.

OneTrust will embed consent signals into Snowflake Data Clean Rooms, lowering privacy/friction barriers for multi‑party data collaboration and potentially expanding enterprise demand for Snowflake’s data collaboration products. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Channel and partner momentum: GrowthArc earned a Snowflake Cortex Code preferred partner badge and Trifecta Technologies added Snowflake services — both signal easier customer onboarding and more implementation/consulting routes to revenue. Read More. Read More.

Channel and partner momentum: GrowthArc earned a Snowflake Cortex Code preferred partner badge and Trifecta Technologies added Snowflake services — both signal easier customer onboarding and more implementation/consulting routes to revenue. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Customer/market validation: Vanta cites Snowflake among enterprise customers as it crosses $300M ARR, underscoring Snowflake’s footprint in compliance/security workflows. Read More.

Customer/market validation: Vanta cites Snowflake among enterprise customers as it crosses $300M ARR, underscoring Snowflake’s footprint in compliance/security workflows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/commentary pieces comparing Snowflake favorably to peers (e.g., CoreWeave) reinforce its narrative as a steadier AI/data cloud play — supportive for longer‑term sentiment. Read More.

Analyst/commentary pieces comparing Snowflake favorably to peers (e.g., CoreWeave) reinforce its narrative as a steadier AI/data cloud play — supportive for longer‑term sentiment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broad market attention: multiple “stocks making big moves” and trending‑stock writeups increased volume/visibility; that can amplify intraday volatility but not necessarily change fundamentals. Read More. Read More.

Broad market attention: multiple “stocks making big moves” and trending‑stock writeups increased volume/visibility; that can amplify intraday volatility but not necessarily change fundamentals. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest/coverage: Zacks and other outlets have run trending pieces on SNOW; helpful for liquidity and awareness but mixed for directional impact. Read More.

Investor interest/coverage: Zacks and other outlets have run trending pieces on SNOW; helpful for liquidity and awareness but mixed for directional impact. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Legal overhang: a securities class action filing and a reminder of the deadline to seek lead‑plaintiff status creates short‑term uncertainty and may prompt some investors to reduce exposure. This is the clearest near‑term negative catalyst in recent news. Read More.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Snowflake, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Snowflake wasn't on the list.

While Snowflake currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here