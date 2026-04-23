Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,407 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.1% of Sound Income Strategies LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $23,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 110.9% during the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $273.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $259.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.25 and a 1 year high of $288.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The business's revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple's payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,934,433.50. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $303.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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