S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,259,690 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 157,301 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.71% of S&P Global worth $7,451,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. YANKCOM Partnership increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 259 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings cut S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $565.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $546.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $419.53 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $424.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's payout ratio is 24.56%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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