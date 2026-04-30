Sportradar Group AG $SRAD Shares Purchased by Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda lifted its position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD - Free Report) by 144.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,157 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 216,159 shares during the period. Sportradar Group accounts for 1.6% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda owned about 0.12% of Sportradar Group worth $8,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRAD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 10,125.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,636 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Sportradar Group by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Sportradar Group by 113.7% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 436.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 103.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter.

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Sportradar Group Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $12.62 on Thursday. Sportradar Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.98. The business's fifty day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 7.73%.The business had revenue of $401.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $417.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SRAD shares. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on Sportradar Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $25.24.

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Sportradar Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sportradar Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company named Sameer Deen as COO, a seasoned sports-betting and digital commerce executive; the hire is being read as a move to strengthen commercial execution and reassure investors about management's plan to navigate industry headwinds. Sportradar Appoints Sameer Deen as COO

Company named Sameer Deen as COO, a seasoned sports-betting and digital commerce executive; the hire is being read as a move to strengthen commercial execution and reassure investors about management's plan to navigate industry headwinds. Positive Sentiment: Multiple sell-side firms lowered price targets but kept “buy/overweight” stances (examples: Citigroup, Benchmark, Guggenheim, Wells Fargo, Stifel). That continued analyst support — and targets that remain well above the current share price — likely attracted dip buyers. Analyst price target actions (Benzinga)

Multiple sell-side firms lowered price targets but kept “buy/overweight” stances (examples: Citigroup, Benchmark, Guggenheim, Wells Fargo, Stifel). That continued analyst support — and targets that remain well above the current share price — likely attracted dip buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 results showed solid revenue growth but an EPS miss (reported ($0.02) vs. consensus $0.06) and revenue below some Street estimates; the mixed print supports both upside (growth) and caution (profitability/expectations). Q1 2026 Earnings Highlights

Q1 results showed solid revenue growth but an EPS miss (reported ($0.02) vs. consensus $0.06) and revenue below some Street estimates; the mixed print supports both upside (growth) and caution (profitability/expectations). Neutral Sentiment: Company updated FY-2026 commentary / guidance in its release but messaging was ambiguous in the bulletin (revenue guidance cited around $1.8B); unclear guidance leaves reaction mixed. Earnings release & slide deck

Company updated FY-2026 commentary / guidance in its release but messaging was ambiguous in the bulletin (revenue guidance cited around $1.8B); unclear guidance leaves reaction mixed. Negative Sentiment: Multiple short-seller reports (Muddy Waters, Callisto) alleged the company facilitated illegal gambling via partner relationships; those reports triggered a >20% one-day share collapse on April 22 and remain a substantial overhang. Investor alert / short-seller fallout (PR Newswire)

Multiple short-seller reports (Muddy Waters, Callisto) alleged the company facilitated illegal gambling via partner relationships; those reports triggered a >20% one-day share collapse on April 22 and remain a substantial overhang. Negative Sentiment: Numerous law firms have opened securities‑fraud investigations and encouraged shareholders to inquire about potential class actions, increasing legal risk, potential costs, and uncertainty for shareholders. Rosen Law Firm securities investigation notice

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

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