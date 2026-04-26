ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 406.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,074 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 20,119 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.6% in the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,652.94. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 46,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Up 6.3%

NOW stock opened at $90.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business's 50-day moving average is $104.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.51. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $158.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $226.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $150.00 to $121.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on ServiceNow to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $146.65.

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Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals and AI traction remain supportive — ServiceNow beat revenue/earnings views for Q1 and highlighted accelerating AI product adoption (Now Assist / AI agents) that management says will drive long‑term growth. ServiceNow Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Company fundamentals and AI traction remain supportive — ServiceNow beat revenue/earnings views for Q1 and highlighted accelerating AI product adoption (Now Assist / AI agents) that management says will drive long‑term growth. Positive Sentiment: Strategic moves boost the product and security stack — ServiceNow closed the $7.75B Armis acquisition (extends security capabilities) and deepened Google Cloud AI partnerships, which support cross‑sell and AI workflow positioning. Armis acquisition Google Cloud partnership

Strategic moves boost the product and security stack — ServiceNow closed the $7.75B Armis acquisition (extends security capabilities) and deepened Google Cloud AI partnerships, which support cross‑sell and AI workflow positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst reactions — Several firms reaffirmed buy/overweight ratings (some even raised PTs), but many cut targets after the quarter; consensus still leaves upside from current levels, reflecting disagreement over near‑term vs. long‑term outlook. Analyst coverage

Mixed analyst reactions — Several firms reaffirmed buy/overweight ratings (some even raised PTs), but many cut targets after the quarter; consensus still leaves upside from current levels, reflecting disagreement over near‑term vs. long‑term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical deal delays hit near‑term growth — Management said Middle East conflict delayed several large deal closings (≈75 bps revenue headwind in Q1), and that pushed investors to downgrade near‑term growth expectations. Middle East deal delays

Geopolitical deal delays hit near‑term growth — Management said Middle East conflict delayed several large deal closings (≈75 bps revenue headwind in Q1), and that pushed investors to downgrade near‑term growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: Margin and guidance concerns — Investors focused on acquisition costs (Armis) and a softer margin outlook/full‑year subscription guidance that many viewed as disappointing, triggering the sector‑wide selloff. Margin/guidance coverage

Margin and guidance concerns — Investors focused on acquisition costs (Armis) and a softer margin outlook/full‑year subscription guidance that many viewed as disappointing, triggering the sector‑wide selloff. Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped — Short interest rose ~30% in April to ~38.95M shares (~3.8% of shares), increasing potential downside pressure and volatility if bearish sentiment persists.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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