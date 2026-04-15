Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,627 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 44,982 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Biogen worth $65,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 62.9% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 233 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Biogen by 412.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total value of $531,547.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,607,232.69. The trade was a 24.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $178.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.16. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $186.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $202.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Biogen had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Biogen from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Biogen from $165.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Biogen from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $208.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BIIB

About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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