Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Acquired by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for approximately 6.1% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.'s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management grew its position in Synopsys by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $395.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $651.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.21. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Synopsys from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 target price on Synopsys and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $520.00 to $430.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $531.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synopsys

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In related news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,270. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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