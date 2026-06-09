The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Stock Holdings Reduced by Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 2.8% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Dbs Bank increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $943.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ stock has been buoyed by a stronger tone in financial shares overall, with sector updates showing banks and financials moving higher during the session, which supports GS as a bellwether for the group.

Goldman Sachs’ stock has been buoyed by a stronger tone in financial shares overall, with sector updates showing banks and financials moving higher during the session, which supports GS as a bellwether for the group. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlight Goldman’s bullish research calls and market commentary, including additions to its U.S. Conviction List and upbeat views on stocks with upside potential, reinforcing investor confidence in the firm’s market positioning.

Several articles highlight Goldman’s bullish research calls and market commentary, including additions to its U.S. Conviction List and upbeat views on stocks with upside potential, reinforcing investor confidence in the firm’s market positioning. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also noted Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon’s comments that the market has enough capital to fund major AI IPOs such as SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI, which underscores Goldman’s role in high-profile capital markets activity.

Coverage also noted Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon’s comments that the market has enough capital to fund major AI IPOs such as SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI, which underscores Goldman’s role in high-profile capital markets activity. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ warning that the market is showing increasing signs of exuberance around AI and other growth themes may be seen as prudent risk management rather than a direct negative for earnings.

Goldman Sachs’ warning that the market is showing increasing signs of exuberance around AI and other growth themes may be seen as prudent risk management rather than a direct negative for earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Goldman pushed its Fed rate-cut expectations out to 2027 after strong U.S. jobs data could affect rate-sensitive sectors, but the direct impact on GS is unclear and may simply reflect a firmer macro backdrop.

Reports that Goldman pushed its Fed rate-cut expectations out to 2027 after strong U.S. jobs data could affect rate-sensitive sectors, but the direct impact on GS is unclear and may simply reflect a firmer macro backdrop. Negative Sentiment: The biggest offset is the broader weakness in financial stocks reported late Monday, which could cap upside if investors rotate out of banks and brokers.

The biggest offset is the broader weakness in financial stocks reported late Monday, which could cap upside if investors rotate out of banks and brokers. Negative Sentiment: News that chief legal officer Kathy Ruemmler will remain as an adviser after resigning over Epstein ties adds an overhang of reputational and governance scrutiny, even if it is not a core business issue.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.7%

GS stock opened at $1,045.74 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $609.31 and a one year high of $1,098.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $941.04 and a 200-day moving average of $903.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.12 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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