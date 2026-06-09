Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Holdings Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 493.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,293 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 341.7% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $469.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company's fifty day moving average is $479.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $613.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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