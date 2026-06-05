Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,288 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,231 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $154,470.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 21,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,617.72. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mui Sung Yeo sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 59,197 shares in the company, valued at $5,919,700. The trade was a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KLIC shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $107.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 103.52 and a beta of 1.70. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $110.78. The company's 50-day moving average price is $87.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.67.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $242.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

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