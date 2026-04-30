Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.92 Billion Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,485,658 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 111,703 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.45% of Curtiss-Wright worth $1,921,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 728,745 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $395,665,000 after purchasing an additional 174,592 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 388,493 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $189,468,000 after acquiring an additional 122,048 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,320,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,089,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5,993.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 77,868 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $42,926,000 after acquiring an additional 76,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 9,327 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.45, for a total transaction of $5,842,899.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 46,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,936,978.40. The trade was a 16.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,665 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.33, for a total value of $1,669,169.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,608,536.14. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 22,717 shares of company stock worth $14,533,791 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $695.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52 week low of $333.33 and a 52 week high of $748.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $701.31 and a 200-day moving average of $629.29.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.13. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 13.84%.The company had revenue of $946.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $890.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. Curtiss-Wright's revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright's payout ratio is 7.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CW. Truist Financial set a $603.00 target price on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $748.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $760.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $718.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $677.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CW

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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