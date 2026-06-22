Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 232,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,584,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Howmet Aerospace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 339.3% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 475,814 shares of the company's stock worth $96,916,000 after acquiring an additional 36,195 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,975 shares of the company's stock worth $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 18,417 shares in the last quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $33,583,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 194,734 shares of the company's stock worth $40,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $278.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.06 and a 52-week high of $290.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.65. The stock has a market cap of $111.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $287.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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