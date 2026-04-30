Vest Financial LLC Acquires 42,629 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,579 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 42,629 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 215,593 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 41,896 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 96,825 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 55,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,058,714 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,156,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,719 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 118.8% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 145,232 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 78,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.2%

HPE opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of -148.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $29.63. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.31 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.The firm's revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is presently -300.00%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 17,001 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $475,517.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 24,251 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $655,019.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,883.43. The trade was a 42.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 602,337 shares of company stock worth $15,443,119. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.71.

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About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

See Also

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