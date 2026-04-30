Vest Financial LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,965 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock worth $426,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,855,154 shares of the technology company's stock worth $688,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,317 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 541.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,996,557 shares of the technology company's stock worth $283,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,957,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 628.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,078 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $168,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 143,067 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $23,606,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,593,535. This trade represents a 86.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Troy Sharp sold 1,538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total value of $229,561.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,198,557.80. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock worth $576,654,105. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $205.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $183.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $205.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $132.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.05. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $86.76 and a one year high of $221.50.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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