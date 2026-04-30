Wagner Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,570 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,952 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,265.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its EPS forecasts — the bank bumped its FY2027 EPS estimate to $13.49 (from $13.35) and slightly raised FY2026 to $12.41, signaling analysts see stronger earnings momentum than before. (Erste retains a "Hold" rating.)

Erste Group raised its EPS forecasts — the bank bumped its FY2027 EPS estimate to $13.49 (from $13.35) and slightly raised FY2026 to $12.41, signaling analysts see stronger earnings momentum than before. (Erste retains a "Hold" rating.) Positive Sentiment: HSBC upgraded IBM, adding institutional-level backing that can support demand for the shares from funds that track analyst signals. Read More.

HSBC upgraded IBM, adding institutional-level backing that can support demand for the shares from funds that track analyst signals. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Major AI/quantum investments — IBM announced two new AI and quantum hubs (Illinois and Massachusetts) and the MIT‑IBM Computing Research Lab, plus a FutureNow delivery center in Chicago that promises 750 tech jobs; these moves reinforce IBM’s long-term positioning in AI, quantum and services revenue. Read More. Read More.

Major AI/quantum investments — IBM announced two new AI and quantum hubs (Illinois and Massachusetts) and the MIT‑IBM Computing Research Lab, plus a FutureNow delivery center in Chicago that promises 750 tech jobs; these moves reinforce IBM’s long-term positioning in AI, quantum and services revenue. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New products and partnerships — IBM launched an AI development tool called “IBM Bob” (productivity driver for software builds) and announced collaborations (Dallara for physics-based AI/quantum vehicle design; Entrust for quantum‑safe cryptography with IBM Consulting), which can expand software/services revenue and consulting engagements. Read More. Read More. Read More.

New products and partnerships — IBM launched an AI development tool called “IBM Bob” (productivity driver for software builds) and announced collaborations (Dallara for physics-based AI/quantum vehicle design; Entrust for quantum‑safe cryptography with IBM Consulting), which can expand software/services revenue and consulting engagements. Read More. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Semiconductor cooperation noted — a separate report highlights a five‑year co‑development pact between Lam Research and IBM on advanced chip manufacturing (High‑NA EUV). This could be strategically positive for IBM’s hardware/quantum ecosystem but is longer‑term and contingent on execution. Read More.

Semiconductor cooperation noted — a separate report highlights a five‑year co‑development pact between Lam Research and IBM on advanced chip manufacturing (High‑NA EUV). This could be strategically positive for IBM’s hardware/quantum ecosystem but is longer‑term and contingent on execution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market skepticism and recent pullback — despite upbeat Q1 results and margin commentary, several pieces point to investor caution (sell‑the‑news, volatility trades and "is it time to revisit" narratives). That sentiment is likely the main near‑term headwind pressuring the stock. Read More. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HSBC raised shares of International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $296.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $226.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $220.72 and a one year high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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