Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Cuts Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,079 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 356,921 shares during the period. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73,735.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 364,010 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 363,517 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 108,579 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 42,629 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,372 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 12,892 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 17,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $475,517.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 24,251 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $655,019.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,243 shares in the company, valued at $870,883.43. This trade represents a 42.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 602,337 shares of company stock worth $15,443,119. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $29.63. The stock's fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.23. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio is presently -300.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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