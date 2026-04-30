Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,252 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 89.3% in the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Synopsys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $455.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $480.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $560.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $531.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $481.22 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.18 and a 52-week high of $651.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $429.27 and a 200-day moving average of $445.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.72, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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