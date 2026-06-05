Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Raises Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. $ITT

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,446 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 19,419 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.68% of ITT worth $101,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITT. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in ITT in the third quarter worth $2,113,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in ITT in the third quarter worth $1,125,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in ITT by 86,878.2% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267,893 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $47,889,000 after buying an additional 267,585 shares during the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new stake in ITT in the third quarter worth $9,381,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in ITT by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 226,700 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $39,335,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on ITT from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded ITT from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on ITT from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ITT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on ITT from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $234.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ITT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total value of $1,483,507.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,817,988.83. This trade represents a 44.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $41,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,637,894.19. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITT Price Performance

ITT stock opened at $193.31 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $149.02 and a one year high of $225.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. ITT had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 10.80%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.386 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. ITT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

About ITT

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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