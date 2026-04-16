Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Buys 10,846 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 83.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,780 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 10,846 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.9% of Whalen Wealth Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,080 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 624,110 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $144,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153,254 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $35,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 116,200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 22,667 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 price objective on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $287.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $248.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.29 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The company has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. The business's fifty day moving average is $212.41 and its 200 day moving average is $224.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major strategic leap — Amazon agreed to buy satellite operator Globalstar (~$11.6B), accelerating its Amazon Leo/direct-to-device push, strengthening an Apple tie‑in for iPhone emergency services, and positioning AMZN to compete with SpaceX/Starlink; markets and analysts reacted positively. Read More.

Major strategic leap — Amazon agreed to buy satellite operator Globalstar (~$11.6B), accelerating its Amazon Leo/direct-to-device push, strengthening an Apple tie‑in for iPhone emergency services, and positioning AMZN to compete with SpaceX/Starlink; markets and analysts reacted positively. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street backing — several firms have reiterated/raised buy ratings and price targets (Citizens, Loop Capital, Goldman Sachs reaffirmed buy), supporting near-term momentum and analyst-driven flows into the stock. Read More.

Wall Street backing — several firms have reiterated/raised buy ratings and price targets (Citizens, Loop Capital, Goldman Sachs reaffirmed buy), supporting near-term momentum and analyst-driven flows into the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AWS & AI product tailwinds — Amazon launched Amazon Bio Discovery and is being linked with broader AI/cloud demand (and reported OpenAI-Amazon partnership chatter), which underpins higher-margin AWS growth and investor optimism about recurring revenue expansion. Read More.

AWS & AI product tailwinds — Amazon launched Amazon Bio Discovery and is being linked with broader AI/cloud demand (and reported OpenAI-Amazon partnership chatter), which underpins higher-margin AWS growth and investor optimism about recurring revenue expansion. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Options and earnings positioning — unusually heavy call option volume ahead of April 29 earnings shows positioning for positive earnings/AI updates but also raises the risk of volatility into the print. Read More.

Options and earnings positioning — unusually heavy call option volume ahead of April 29 earnings shows positioning for positive earnings/AI updates but also raises the risk of volatility into the print. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Related financing/portfolio activity — Amazon‑backed companies (e.g., X‑Energy IPO filing) and broader M&A/space headlines are keeping investor attention on Amazon’s longer-term capital deployment and strategic diversification. Read More.

Related financing/portfolio activity — Amazon‑backed companies (e.g., X‑Energy IPO filing) and broader M&A/space headlines are keeping investor attention on Amazon’s longer-term capital deployment and strategic diversification. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Seller backlash on platform changes — hundreds of large third‑party sellers staged a one‑day ad boycott protesting payout and advertising policy changes and a temporary fuel surcharge; if sustained, this could pressure marketplace revenue and margins. Read More.

Seller backlash on platform changes — hundreds of large third‑party sellers staged a one‑day ad boycott protesting payout and advertising policy changes and a temporary fuel surcharge; if sustained, this could pressure marketplace revenue and margins. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operational/legal risks — recent headlines about a worker death at a fulfillment center and a class‑action suit alleging Fire TV degradation add reputational and legal noise that can amplify short‑term selling, especially if escalations or regulatory scrutiny follow. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.82, for a total transaction of $1,406,779.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 522,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,512,341.02. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,930,094.10. This trade represents a 65.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,686 shares of company stock worth $14,899,239. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here