World Investment Advisors Acquires 6,846 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 144.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,578 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $1,793,698,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,632,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,409,936,000 after buying an additional 3,531,700 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 20,402.0% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,441,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,562,000 after buying an additional 1,434,873 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 12.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,367,438 shares of the company's stock worth $1,445,712,000 after buying an additional 801,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,754,204 shares of the company's stock worth $564,667,000 after buying an additional 599,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of HWM stock opened at $278.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.06 and a 1 year high of $290.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.39.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $287.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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