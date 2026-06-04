World Investment Advisors Increases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 130.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,014 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $812,570,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 21.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,175,377 shares of the company's stock worth $2,389,635,000 after buying an additional 1,637,119 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,363,845 shares of the company's stock worth $423,119,000 after buying an additional 374,497 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,531 shares of the company's stock worth $1,274,475,000 after purchasing an additional 272,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 52.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 741,408 shares of the company's stock worth $201,618,000 after purchasing an additional 253,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

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Marriott International Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $376.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.10. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.55 and a twelve month high of $388.37. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $356.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. Marriott International's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,168,650.12. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Marriott International from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $382.07.

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Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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