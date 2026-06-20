Worthington Financial Partners LLC Invests $809,000 in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Worthington Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,177 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $437.92 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.24 and a 1 year high of $440.75. The firm's 50-day moving average is $374.49 and its 200-day moving average is $300.01. The company has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.10, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TER. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price target on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore set a $370.00 price target on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TER

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total value of $2,914,211.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,192,840.60. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,894,304. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Further Reading

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