Y.D. More Investments Ltd Raises Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,910 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd's holdings in Apple were worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,920 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 40,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,934,433.50. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $273.17 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $259.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.40. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.25 and a 52-week high of $288.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple's payout ratio is 13.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Apple to an "outperform" rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $303.06.

Read Our Latest Report on Apple

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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