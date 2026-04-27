Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 15,358 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,452 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 426 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company's stock.

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TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $149.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.17 and a beta of 1.76. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $105.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.32.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $763.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.96 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.11%.TTM Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. TTM Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,126,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 94,621 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,019.48. This represents a 11.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,683,864.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 105,150 shares of company stock worth $10,412,586 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Friday. Truist Financial set a $113.00 price target on TTM Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $124.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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