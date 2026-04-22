Fintech Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 22nd

Rocket Companies, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, UP Fintech, LexinFintech, and Wealthfront are the five Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that build or deploy technology to deliver financial services—such as digital payments, online lending, robo‑advising, digital banking, and blockchain-based solutions. Investors view them as a growth-oriented sector with opportunities from rapid adoption and innovation, but also elevated regulatory, competitive, and execution risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

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Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KSPI

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

LexinFintech (LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LX

Wealthfront (WLTH)

We’re a different kind of FinTech. We are a technology company that built a financial solutions platform for “digital natives,” defined as those born after 1980 (i.e., Millennials, Gen Z, and later generations). Our platform is designed to address the needs of the wealth builders within these generations.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WLTH

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