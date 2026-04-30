FY2026 EPS Estimates for Siemens Boosted by Erste Group Bank

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Siemens in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $6.44 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.36. The consensus estimate for Siemens' current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Siemens' FY2027 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

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A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SIEGY. Zacks Research raised shares of Siemens from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Siemens from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Siemens in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Siemens from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Siemens Stock Performance

Shares of SIEGY opened at $142.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.31. Siemens has a 52-week low of $113.26 and a 52-week high of $161.80. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $133.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.91.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Siemens had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $22.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.95 billion.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens AG is a German multinational conglomerate headquartered in Munich that develops and sells infrastructure and industrial technology. The company's activities cover a broad range of engineering and technology solutions, including industrial automation and control systems, software for product lifecycle and factory automation, building and energy management systems, and transportation solutions such as rolling stock and rail signaling. Siemens serves industrial, commercial and public-sector customers with products and turnkey systems as well as lifecycle services and digital solutions.

Siemens operates through multiple business units that emphasize digitalization, electrification and automation across industries.

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