Galp Energia SGPS (GLPEY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its results before the market opens on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $5.6409 billion for the quarter.

Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter. Galp Energia SGPS had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 21.32%. On average, analysts expect Galp Energia SGPS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Galp Energia SGPS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $10.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Galp Energia SGPS has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $12.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLPEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Galp Energia SGPS from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Galp Energia SGPS from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. HSBC cut shares of Galp Energia SGPS from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Galp Energia SGPS from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLPEY

About Galp Energia SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS is an integrated energy company headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, with core operations spanning upstream exploration and production, midstream refining, and downstream distribution and marketing. In its upstream segment, the company explores and produces oil and natural gas in regions such as Brazil's pre-salt basins, African offshore blocks in Angola and Mozambique, and domestic wells in Portugal. Its midstream activities include refining crude oil at the Sines facility and operating a network of pipelines, while downstream operations involve the distribution and retail sale of petroleum products through the Galp-branded service station network across the Iberian Peninsula.

In addition to its traditional oil and gas business, Galp has expanded into power generation and renewable energy.

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