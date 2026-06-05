KeyCorp Has Negative Outlook of Murphy Oil Q2 Earnings

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR - Free Report) - Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. KeyCorp has a "Overweight" rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil's current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Murphy Oil's Q3 2027 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

MUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Murphy Oil from a "hold" rating to an "accumulate" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $37.75.

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Murphy Oil Stock Up 2.2%

MUR stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $43.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $732.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Murphy Oil's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Murphy Oil's payout ratio is 237.29%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Hanchera sold 47,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,598,942.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 36,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,049.14. This represents a 56.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,836,056 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $75,737,000 after buying an additional 60,190 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $599,000. Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Murphy Oil

Here are the key news stories impacting Murphy Oil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for Murphy Oil across several periods, including FY2026, Q1 2027, Q1 2028, and FY2027, signaling stronger expected profitability ahead. Murphy Oil stock page

Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for Murphy Oil across several periods, including FY2026, Q1 2027, Q1 2028, and FY2027, signaling stronger expected profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also increased near-term forecasts such as Q2 2026 and Q3 2027 EPS, suggesting analysts see better operating performance in the business than before. Murphy Oil stock page

Zacks also increased near-term forecasts such as Q2 2026 and Q3 2027 EPS, suggesting analysts see better operating performance in the business than before. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp kept an Overweight rating and a $48 price target on Murphy Oil, reinforcing a bullish longer-term view even after trimming some estimates. Murphy Oil stock page

KeyCorp kept an rating and a on Murphy Oil, reinforcing a bullish longer-term view even after trimming some estimates. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp cut its Q2 2027 and Q3 2027 EPS forecasts, which tempers the optimism and suggests some quarters may be less strong than previously expected. Murphy Oil stock page

KeyCorp cut its Q2 2027 and Q3 2027 EPS forecasts, which tempers the optimism and suggests some quarters may be less strong than previously expected. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating, indicating that while earnings expectations improved, analysts are not yet calling for aggressive upside. Murphy Oil stock page

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation is an independent upstream oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's operations encompass conventional onshore and offshore reservoirs, with an emphasis on liquids-rich properties and deepwater assets. Through a combination of proprietary technologies and strategic joint ventures, Murphy Oil seeks to optimize recovery rates and manage its portfolio to balance long-term resource development with operational flexibility.

Murphy Oil's exploration and production activities are geographically diversified.

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