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Manufacturing Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 23rd

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged seven Manufacturing stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM), Applied Materials (AMAT), Trio‑Tech International (TRT), Otis Worldwide (OTIS), Johnson Controls International (JCI), FREYR Battery (FREY), and Jabil (JBL).
  • The selection underscores sector themes—notably semiconductors (TSM, AMAT, TRT), building equipment/services (OTIS, JCI), and battery/electronics manufacturing (FREY, JBL)—and advises investors to monitor cyclicality, capital intensity, supply‑chain exposure, and automation trends that drive margins and cash flow.
  • MarketBeat provides individual research reports for each ticker and notes the article was generated by its narrative‑science tool to deliver fast, unbiased coverage.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Applied Materials, Trio-Tech International, Otis Worldwide, Johnson Controls International, FREYR Battery, and Jabil are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is producing physical goods—things like automobiles, machinery, electronics, chemicals, or consumer products—typically involving factories, assembly lines and significant capital equipment. Investors evaluate them for factors such as economic cyclicality, capital intensity, inventory and supply‑chain exposure, commodity and labor costs, and productivity/automation trends, all of which influence margins, cash flow and sensitivity to global trade and demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Trio-Tech International (TRT)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRT

Otis Worldwide (OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OTIS

Johnson Controls International (JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JCI

FREYR Battery (FREY)

Read Our Latest Research Report on FREY

Jabil (JBL)

Jabil Inc. provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read Our Latest Research Report on JBL

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Right Now?

Before you consider Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

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While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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