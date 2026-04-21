Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Nautilus Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.1450) per share and revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03.

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Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Down 2.3%

NASDAQ NAUT opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $374.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $4.31.

Insider Transactions at Nautilus Biotechnology

In related news, CEO Sujal M. Patel purchased 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 10,366,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,057,141.81. This trade represents a 0.24% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 41.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAUT. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 66,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 468.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NAUT. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Nautilus Biotechnology from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nautilus Biotechnology has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $4.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NAUT

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology is a life sciences company developing a next-generation proteomics platform that aims to provide high-resolution, single-molecule protein analysis. Its core technology combines proprietary microfluidics, advanced optics and custom reagents to capture and identify thousands of proteins simultaneously, offering researchers detailed insights into cellular processes and disease biology. The company’s platform is designed to improve sensitivity, reproducibility and throughput compared with traditional mass spectrometry approaches.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Nautilus Biotechnology serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions and research organizations seeking to accelerate drug discovery and biomarker research.

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