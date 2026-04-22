NCS Multistage (NCSM) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect NCS Multistage to post earnings of $1.33 per share and revenue of $51.2150 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.90. NCS Multistage had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 12.93%.The company had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.60 million. On average, analysts expect NCS Multistage to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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NCS Multistage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCSM opened at $74.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.27. NCS Multistage has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $77.45. The firm has a market cap of $194.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of NCS Multistage from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

View Our Latest Report on NCSM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCS Multistage

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 342.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in NCS Multistage by 3,774.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NCS Multistage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the company's stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company's stock.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc is an oilfield services company that designs, engineers and manufactures downhole completion systems for use in hydraulic fracturing operations across North America. Specializing in multi‐stage stimulation technologies, the company's product portfolio includes composite frac plugs, open‐hole frac systems and mechanical isolation tools that enable producers to optimize well performance in unconventional reservoirs. Its tools are employed in plug-and-perf operations, horizontal completions and re-entry applications, providing zonal isolation and pressure integrity throughout the fracturing process.

In addition to its core frac plug offerings, NCS Multistage provides a range of complementary services including on-site rig support, tool installation supervision and pressure testing.

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