NWPX Infrastructure (NWPX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $122.7330 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $125.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $122.00 million. NWPX Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, analysts expect NWPX Infrastructure to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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NWPX Infrastructure Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day moving average of $66.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.26 million, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. NWPX Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $36.97 and a 52 week high of $89.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NWPX shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on NWPX Infrastructure from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut NWPX Infrastructure from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Research upgraded NWPX Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered NWPX Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NWPX Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $362,655.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,996 shares in the company, valued at $563,807.64. This trade represents a 39.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Miles Brittain sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $284,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,959.06. This represents a 14.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 20,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,019 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC bought a new position in NWPX Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in NWPX Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in NWPX Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in NWPX Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in NWPX Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $212,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWPX Infrastructure Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems. Its products are also used for hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, seismic resiliency, and other applications.

Further Reading

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