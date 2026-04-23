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Promising Electric Vehicle Stocks Worth Watching - April 23rd

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Tesla logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener flags Tesla, QuantumScape and Rivian as the top Electric Vehicle stocks to watch based on the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • Tesla is a global EV and energy company operating Automotive and Energy Generation & Storage segments; QuantumScape is an R&D-stage developer of solid‑state lithium‑metal batteries; and Rivian builds consumer electric pickup trucks and SUVs.
  • EV stocks offer targeted exposure to sector growth but carry specific risks such as rapid technological change, regulatory shifts, supply‑chain constraints, and valuation-driven volatility.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Tesla, QuantumScape, and Rivian Automotive are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is developing, manufacturing, or supplying components and services for electric vehicles — including automakers, battery and component makers, charging infrastructure providers, and related software firms. For investors, these stocks offer targeted exposure to the EV sector’s growth potential but also carry sector-specific risks such as rapid technological change, regulatory shifts, supply-chain constraints, and often higher valuation-driven volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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